China congratulates Cambodian People's Party on national election victory

Xinhua) 13:07, July 25, 2023

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China congratulated Cambodia on holding the seventh general election smoothly, and congratulated Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on winning the election under the leadership of its President Samdech Hun Sen, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the CPP's victory in the seventh national election of Cambodia.

"As a good neighbor and good friend, we extend warm congratulations on the smoothly held seventh general election in Cambodia. We congratulate the Cambodian People's Party on winning the election under the leadership of its President Samdech Hun Sen and wish Cambodia success in forming a new National Assembly and government," said Mao, adding that China believes Cambodia will make even greater achievements in its national development and bring more benefits to its people.

Mao said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of Chinese and Cambodian leaders, China-Cambodia relations have enjoyed strong momentum. The bilateral ties are marked by a high degree of mutual trust, close cooperation and mutual support. The two countries contribute to regional cooperation and international equity and justice.

"We are a fine example of friendship and mutual benefit between countries," she said, noting that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Cambodia diplomatic ties and the Year of China-Cambodia Friendship.

"We will work with Cambodia to carry forward our long-standing friendship and accelerate efforts to build a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future for the new era to deliver more benefits to both peoples," said Mao.

