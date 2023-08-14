Interview: Chinese FM's visit to Cambodia crucial to deepening strategic partnership, says expert

Xinhua) 13:53, August 14, 2023

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Cambodia is crucial to deepening the China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, showing China's commitment to fostering stronger ties with its neighbors, a Cambodian expert said.

"Wang's visit demonstrates the importance that China places on its relationship with Cambodia," as the Southeastern Asian kingdom has long been an important partner of China, Seun Sam, a policy analyst of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, told Xinhua.

He added that the historical and cultural connections between the two countries date back centuries ago, and in recent years, their economic cooperation has flourished.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, arrived in Phnom Penh on Saturday for a two-day official visit. Cambodia is the last leg of his Southeast Asian nation tour, which has already taken him to Singapore and Malaysia.

In Phnom Penh, he met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, outgoing Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, as well as incoming Prime Minister Hun Manet, among others.

Sam noted that China has become one of Cambodia's largest trade partners and investors, contributing significantly to the country's development and growth.

"Wang's visit signifies China's continued support for Cambodia's development agenda and its commitment to enhancing regional stability and prosperity," the expert said. "It also demonstrates China's continued efforts to strengthen its ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), particularly within the framework of China's Belt and Road Initiative."

Sam said the bond of friendship between China and Cambodia has been further strengthened through cultural exchange programs, educational scholarships, and people-to-people exchanges.

"Wang's visit also serves as a testament to the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations," he said. "It provides an opportunity for both countries to further strengthen their ties, explore new areas of collaboration, and address shared challenges."

He added that the visit would contribute to further deepening economic cooperation, trade and investment ties between both countries.

Wang's visit also reaffirms China's commitment to supporting Cambodia's domestic development agenda, indicating that China remains the best friend of Cambodia, Sam said.

China has been a major development partner for Cambodia, assisting in infrastructure projects, agriculture, education, and healthcare, he said, adding that the visit provides an opportunity to explore new cooperation in areas such as tourism, technology transfer, and human resource development.

"The visit served as a platform to reaffirm the commitment of both China and Cambodia to deepening their strategic partnership, contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the region, as well as promoting multilateralism and international order," he said.

It demonstrates China's dedication to fostering strong relationships with its neighbors and promoting a shared vision of peace, development and cooperation, he added.

