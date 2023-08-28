Cambodian King, Queen Mother visit China for regular health checkup

Xinhua) 11:05, August 28, 2023

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, along with his mother former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, left here on Monday for Beijing for a routine medical checkup in China.

At the Phnom Penh International Airport, the royal family was seen off by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian as well as other dignitaries.

In a royal message to the compatriots, Sihamoni, 70, said his trip to Beijing was to have a health checkup.

"During my absence, Samdech Say Chhum, President of the Senate, will assume the title of the acting Head of State of the Kingdom of Cambodia," he said.

The king has his health checked up by Chinese doctors twice a year, with his latest trip taking place in February this year.

