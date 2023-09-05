Senior CPC official visits Cambodia on ties

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, was leading a CPC delegation on a visit to Cambodia from Sunday to Monday.

During the visit, Liu met separately with ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Prak Sokhonn, chairman of the Commission for International Relations of the CPP's Central Committee.

Liu also met with royalist Funcinpec Party President Prince Norodom Chakravuth.

In these meetings, both sides pledged to implement the key consensuses reached by the leaders of the two parties and two countries, carry forward the China-Cambodia friendship, strengthen party-to-party exchanges, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and firmly support each other's core interests.

The two sides also agreed to jointly respond to external risks and challenges, and promote the building of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

