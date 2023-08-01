Nearly 90 pct of expressway areas installed with charging piles

Xinhua) 11:06, August 01, 2023

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 90 percent of China's expressway service areas had installed charging piles by the end of June, data from the Ministry of Transport showed on Monday.

At present, a total of 18,590 charging piles have been built in 5,931 expressway service areas across the country, covering 29,000 parking spaces for passenger cars, Guo Sheng, an official with the ministry, told a press conference.

Because of the increased charging facilities in service areas, people have spent less time waiting in lines for charging on holidays this year.

Guo said that China will continue to improve its charging infrastructure network along expressways to better meet public demand.

