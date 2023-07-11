Dejiang-Yuqing expressway in southwest China opens to traffic
This aerial photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows a section of the Dejiang-Yuqing expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Dejiang-Yuqing expressway was completed and opened to traffic on Monday, which has a total length of 104.324 kilometers and connects five counties including Dejiang, Sinan, Fenggang, Shiqian and Yuqing of the cities of Tongren and Zunyi in Guizhou. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This aerial photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows a grand bridge of the Dejiang-Yuqing expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This aerial photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows a section of the Dejiang-Yuqing expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This aerial photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows vehicles moving on Dejiang-Yuqing expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This aerial photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows vehicles moving on a grand bridge of Dejiang-Yuqing expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This aerial photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows a section of the Dejiang-Yuqing expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
