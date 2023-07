We Are China

Deyu expressway opens to traffic in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 16:27, July 11, 2023

Aerial view of Deyu expressway, linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Lianhe)

The 104.324 km-long Deyu expressway opened to traffic on Monday in Guizhou.

