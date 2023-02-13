We Are China

Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway marks milestone of ten million total trips by vehicles

Xinhua) 08:40, February 13, 2023

Vehicles run on the Nairobi Expressway in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

NAIROBI, Feb. 11, 2023 (Xinhua) -- The 27.1-km Nairobi Expressway, built by a Chinese firm under a public-private partnership model, on Tuesday, marked a milestone of ten million total trips by vehicles that have used it since its trial operation in May 2022.

Principal Secretary for Roads Joseph Mbugua speaks during a ceremony to mark the ten million motorists' milestone on the Nairobi Expressway in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

