Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway marks milestone of ten million total trips by vehicles
Vehicles run on the Nairobi Expressway in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
NAIROBI, Feb. 11, 2023 (Xinhua) -- The 27.1-km Nairobi Expressway, built by a Chinese firm under a public-private partnership model, on Tuesday, marked a milestone of ten million total trips by vehicles that have used it since its trial operation in May 2022.
Vehicles run on the Nairobi Expressway in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Principal Secretary for Roads Joseph Mbugua speaks during a ceremony to mark the ten million motorists' milestone on the Nairobi Expressway in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Vehicles run on the Nairobi Expressway in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Vehicles enter and exit the Nairobi Expressway in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Vehicles run on the Nairobi Expressway in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
