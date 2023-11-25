Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway officially opens to traffic
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2023 shows vehicles running on the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of southwest China's Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from two hours to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2023 shows the ceremony celebrating the opening of the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of southwest China's Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from two hours to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2023 shows vehicles running on the Jinfeng Wujiang River Bridge along the expressway linking Guiyang and Jinsha of southwest China's Guizhou Province and Gulin of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway, which officially opened to traffic on Friday, is going to cut the travel time from Guiyang to Jinsha County by half from two hours to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
