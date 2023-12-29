Beautiful scenery after snowfall at Jiucaiping scenic spot, SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 13:23, December 29, 2023

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2023 shows the beautiful scenery after a snowfall in the Jiucaiping scenic spot in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Chunzhi)

After a snowfall, the Jiucaiping scenic spot in southwest China's Guizhou Province was graced with a clear sky on Dec. 23, 2023. The mountains and wind turbines created a breathtaking scene as they blended with the blue sky and the sea of clouds.

The Jiucaiping scenic spot is located in Hezhang county, Bijie city. With its main peak reaching an altitude of 2,777 meters, the scenic spot spans 80 square kilometers. It boasts over 50,000 mu (33.33 square kilometers) of wild chives that blanket the highland plateau.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)