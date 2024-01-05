Int'l tourism festival featuring frozen waterfalls opens at Jiuzhaigou National Park

Xinhua) 08:27, January 05, 2024

Tourists take photos in front of a frozen waterfall at the Jiuzhaigou National Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An international tourism festival featuring frozen waterfalls opened Thursday at the Jiuzhaigou National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The national park, also known as the Jiuzhai Valley, contains around 20 tourist sites and is known for its spectacular waterfalls, lush forest, serene plateau lakes, and karst rock formations.

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2024 shows the frozen Nuorilang Waterfall at the Jiuzhaigou National Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Performers dance at the opening ceremony of an international tourism festival at the Jiuzhaigou National Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

