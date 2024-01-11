Birds dot beautiful wetland in Heyang, NW China's Shaanxi
|Photo shows a flock of birds dotting ice surfaces and shallows of a wetland along the Yellow River in Heyang county, Weinan city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Liang Xiaolong)
The vast ice surfaces and shallows of a wetland along the Yellow River in Heyang county, Weinan city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, have become a paradise for birds this winter.
Flocks of swans, black-headed gulls, and egrets casually stroll along crystal clear ice, float on the shimmering waters, stand erect observing their surroundings, and soar and circle above the wetland, which is strongly reminiscent of an Ice Age scene.
Covering 165 square kilometers, Qiachuan wetland is the largest lake-type wetland in the Yellow River basin. With lush vegetation and rich biodiversity, the wetland is widely known as a haven for birds.
In recent years, Heyang county has adopted various measures to protect the wetland ecosystem, including returning farmlands to wetlands, and rehabilitating degraded wetlands. The efforts have resulted in a significant improvement in the local ecological environment, attracting many permanent inhabitants such as grey herons and egrets, among other wild bird species.
