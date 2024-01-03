Improved ecological environment along Fenhe River attracts migratory birds

Egrets are pictured in Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

As the second-largest tributary of the Yellow River, Fenhe River stretches over 710 km, feeding a quarter of the population of Shanxi, thus known as the "mother river" of Shanxi.

In recent years, Shanxi has rolled out a series of rules and regulations to accelerate the treatment and protection of rivers and lakes. Many wetland parks were set up along rivers, attracting a large number of migratory birds.

An egret forages in Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

