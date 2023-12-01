‘World's reddest bird’ appears in Nanning, S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:29, December 01, 2023

A scarlet ibis flies above a wetland in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

A scarlet ibis was recently spotted in a wetland in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This bird, known for its vibrant red feathers resembling flames, is dubbed the "world's reddest bird" and is under second-class state protection in China. The bird attracts photography enthusiasts from all over the country to the area. The same scarlet ibis was previously seen in another area in the city at the end of August.

Domesticating and breeding this species is extremely challenging due to the significant differences between its natural habitat and captive environments. In 2012, the scarlet ibis was listed as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

