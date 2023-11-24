We Are China

Migratory birds seen at Hunhe River in NE China's Shenyang

Xinhua) 13:53, November 24, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds swimming in the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows a migratory bird by the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds by the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds in the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds in the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds swimming in the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds in the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds in the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows migratory birds in the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)