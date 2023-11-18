Rescued oriental white storks released into the wild in north China's Tianjin

A rescued oriental white stork is pictured inside a wooden case at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2023. A total of 11 rescued oriental white storks and more than 100 other birds were released into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin on Saturday.

The oriental white stork, a migratory bird under first-class state protection, has been listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A dozen days ago, several oriental white storks were stranded amidst a cold wave that struck Jilin and were successfully rescued thereafter. Having missed the local migratory season, these birds were transfered to Tianjin and released into the wild there so that they might catch up with flocks of their kind. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An oriental white stork takes off after being released at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2023. A total of 11 rescued oriental white storks and more than 100 other birds were released into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin on Saturday.

Staff members release oriental white storks into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2023. A total of 11 rescued oriental white storks and more than 100 other birds were released into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin on Saturday.

Staff members release oriental white storks into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2023. A total of 11 rescued oriental white storks and more than 100 other birds were released into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin on Saturday.

A staff member prepares to release a bird at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2023. A total of 11 rescued oriental white storks and more than 100 other birds were released into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin on Saturday.

This combo photo shows staff members releasing oriental white storks into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2023. A total of 11 rescued oriental white storks and more than 100 other birds were released into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin on Saturday.

A rescued oriental white stork is ready to be released into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2023. A total of 11 rescued oriental white storks and more than 100 other birds were released into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin on Saturday.

An oriental white stork glides at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2023. A total of 11 rescued oriental white storks and more than 100 other birds were released into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin on Saturday.

An oriental white stork takes off at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2023. A total of 11 rescued oriental white storks and more than 100 other birds were released into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin on Saturday.

An oriental white stork flies to join the flocks of its kind at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2023. A total of 11 rescued oriental white storks and more than 100 other birds were released into the wild at Qilihai Wetland in north China's Tianjin on Saturday.

