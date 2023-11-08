Birds vaccinated against bird flu at Guangzhou Zoo

Xinhua) 14:11, November 08, 2023

Staff members vaccinate an animal at Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Guangzhou Zoo/Handout via Xinhua)

About 370 birds of 24 species, including red-crowned cranes, flamingos and black-necked swans, were vaccinated Monday against bird flu at Guangzhou Zoo.

It is a high-risk period for bird diseases in spring and the time between autumn and winter due to the changes of temperature and migration of birds. In order to protect the health of animals and visitors in the zoo, Guangzhou Zoo vaccinated more than 1000 birds of nearly 80 species twice a year against highly pathogenic avian influenza.

A staff member vaccinates an animal at Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Guangzhou Zoo/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)