Critically endangered birds return to Qingdao
A Chinese crested tern (sterna bernsteini) flies over the sky in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Haibin)
A total of 18 Chinese crested terns, dubbed "the bird of myth" were spotted in Qingdao on Tuesday. It is listed as a critically endangered species by International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Chinese crested terns rest on the river bank in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Haibin)
Chinese crested terns swim in waters in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Haibin)
