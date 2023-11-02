We Are China

Critically endangered birds return to Qingdao

Ecns.cn) 13:58, November 02, 2023

A Chinese crested tern (sterna bernsteini) flies over the sky in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Haibin)

A total of 18 Chinese crested terns, dubbed "the bird of myth" were spotted in Qingdao on Tuesday. It is listed as a critically endangered species by International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Chinese crested terns rest on the river bank in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Haibin)

Chinese crested terns swim in waters in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Haibin)

