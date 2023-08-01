Glossy ibis spotted in Chongqing for first time

Ecns.cn) 17:35, August 01, 2023

A glossy ibis perches on top of a tree in the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping district of Chongqing. This is the first time this rare bird has been spotted in Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Xianhuai)

The rare bird with distinctive metallic glossy feathers once thought extinct in China is currently under China's top level of state protection.

A glossy ibis and an egret forage in the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping district of Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Xianhuai)

A glossy ibis flies over the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping district of Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Xianhuai)

