Glossy ibis spotted in Chongqing for first time
A glossy ibis perches on top of a tree in the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping district of Chongqing. This is the first time this rare bird has been spotted in Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Xianhuai)
The rare bird with distinctive metallic glossy feathers once thought extinct in China is currently under China's top level of state protection.
A glossy ibis and an egret forage in the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping district of Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Xianhuai)
A glossy ibis flies over the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping district of Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Xianhuai)
Photos
