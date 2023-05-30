Golden pheasants seen frolicking in N China's Shanxi

People's Daily Online) May 30, 2023

Nearly 100 golden pheasants, which are under second-class state protection in China, have recently been seen frolicking in the mountains of north China's Shanxi Province in keeping with the bird's mating season.

The birds appeared in the mountains of Quantou village, Xiyan township, Yicheng county, Linfen city. Known for its beautiful plumage, the bird is native to China. The male is brightly colored with a golden crown, while the female has a blackish brown crest and upper neck, with the rest of its plumage paler brown.

Thanks to Yicheng county's continuous efforts to protect ecological environment, the population of the bird in this habitat can reach as high as 5,000.

