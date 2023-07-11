Pheasant-tailed jacana in sunrise

(People's Daily App) 14:33, July 11, 2023

Enjoy this peaceful moment when the sun rises and a female pheasant-tailed jacana, known as "the fairy on water," has her face gently warmed by the sunlight and mirrored by the color of a lotus flower. This serene scene was captured in a wetland in North China's Hebei Province.

