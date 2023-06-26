Town in Tangshan becomes habitat for oriental white storks with improved environment
This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows two full-grown oriental white storks (1st &2nd L) looking after their chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
With efforts made by local authorities to repair the surrounding environment of the wetland in Heiyanzi Town, oriental white storks, a bird species under first-class national protection in China, now enjoy a larger area of habitat for living and breeding.
This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows two full-grown oriental white storks (1st &2nd L) looking after their chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows a full-grown oriental white stork (1st R) looking after its chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows a full-grown oriental white stork (1st L) looking after its chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows four oriental white stork chicks resting in their nest in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows a full-grown oriental white stork (1st L, front) looking after its chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows a full-grown oriental white stork (L, back) looking after its chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows a full-grown oriental white stork (1st L) looking after its chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows two full-grown oriental white storks (1st &2nd L) looking after their chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beautiful Amur paradise flycatchers seen in central China's Henan
- Record number of baya weaver birds reached in SW China's Menglian county
- Amur paradise flycatcher photographed in forest in Henan
- Two more rare wild bird species spotted in N China's Xiong'an New Area
- Number of birds increases in wetlands park in C China's Henan
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.