Town in Tangshan becomes habitat for oriental white storks with improved environment

Xinhua) 09:41, June 26, 2023

This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows two full-grown oriental white storks (1st &2nd L) looking after their chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

With efforts made by local authorities to repair the surrounding environment of the wetland in Heiyanzi Town, oriental white storks, a bird species under first-class national protection in China, now enjoy a larger area of habitat for living and breeding.

This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows two full-grown oriental white storks (1st &2nd L) looking after their chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

