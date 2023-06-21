Home>>
Beautiful Amur paradise flycatchers seen in central China's Henan
(People's Daily Online) 09:08, June 21, 2023
An Amur paradise flycatcher flies over water at the Dongzhai National Nature Reserve in Luoshan county, Xinyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Lin Zhongxin)
Photographers recently captured images of Amur paradise flycatchers in central China's Henan Province. Flying in forests and over water, and splashing the water, the birds fluttered their beautiful long tails that looked like ribbons of fairies. In ancient China, Amur paradise flycatchers were featured in many designs as people believed they could bring good luck.
