Amur paradise flycatcher photographed in forest in Henan

(People's Daily App) 15:35, June 13, 2023

A photographer recently captured the image of an Amur paradise flycatcher flying in a forest in Luoshan, Henan Province, its tail feathers fluttering beautifully. In ancient China, this bird was featured in many designs, because people believe it brings good luck.

(Produced by Chen Xiangru, Gao Yuan and Dong Feng; source: Shijie-app Hu Zhaokui)

