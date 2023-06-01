Number of birds increases in wetlands park in C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 15:57, June 01, 2023

Black storks fly in Henan Anyang Zhanghe Canyon National Wetlands Park in Anyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Duan Xianzhong)

Henan Anyang Zhanghe Canyon National Wetlands Park in Anyang city, central China's Henan Province has restored more than 1,500 mu (100 hectares) of wetlands through a slew of measures, leading to a significant increase in its number of birds.

Boasting rich animal resources, the wetlands park is an important stop along the migration route of migratory birds. The park and its surrounding areas are currently inhabited by 261 species of vertebrates.

