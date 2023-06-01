Number of birds increases in wetlands park in C China's Henan
(People's Daily Online) 15:57, June 01, 2023
Black storks fly in Henan Anyang Zhanghe Canyon National Wetlands Park in Anyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Duan Xianzhong)
Henan Anyang Zhanghe Canyon National Wetlands Park in Anyang city, central China's Henan Province has restored more than 1,500 mu (100 hectares) of wetlands through a slew of measures, leading to a significant increase in its number of birds.
Boasting rich animal resources, the wetlands park is an important stop along the migration route of migratory birds. The park and its surrounding areas are currently inhabited by 261 species of vertebrates.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Golden pheasants seen frolicking in N China's Shanxi
- Colorful blue-tailed bee-eaters visit S China's Guangdong
- Critically endangered bird spotted in Beijing's Olympic Forest Park
- In pics: blue-tailed bee eaters in China's Xiamen
- Crested ibis rescued, revived from verge of extinction
- Bird of paradise shows odd courtship dance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.