Endangered birds stranded amid cold wave in northeast China rescued

CHANGCHUN, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Six oriental white storks, stranded amidst a cold wave that struck northeast China's Jilin Province, were successfully rescued on Monday.

The wildlife rescue center in the provincial capital Changchun received reports from local residents on Monday morning that more than 100 oriental white storks were stranded in an industrial park amid heavy snowfall, with one of them showing visible blood stains.

Subsequent investigations by rescuers revealed that the bird had abrasions, and they provided assistance for its injuries.

A local resident brought home another bird that was trapped in the snow, and it was able to regain mobility shortly thereafter. These two birds, along with four others rescued by the police, were subsequently transferred to the wildlife rescue center.

"After examination, we found that most of the storks didn't sustain injuries, but they were unable to fly due to the extreme cold and adverse weather conditions," said Di Haiyang, head of the rescue center, adding that the birds have been fed with fish.

The oriental white stork, a migratory bird species under first-class national protection, has been listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The birds would normally gather around Changchun in early November before migrating to the south. However, this year, their journey was impeded by the cold wave.

Di cautioned local residents against capturing or providing food to the storks and asked them to get in touch with the rescue center if assistance was required.

He noted that the rescue station would closely monitor the stranded storks' condition, but for now, intervention is not needed. According to him, after the weather improves and if the six storks recover well, they will be released to join the groups.

A cold front has ushered in strong winds and heavy snowfall across northern and northeastern China since Sunday. The cold wave is expected to continue in the next several days.

