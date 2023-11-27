Migratory birds seen at coastal wetlands in Tangshan, N China
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2023 shows a flock of oriental white storks foraging at a wetland in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Coastal wetlands in the city of Tangshan are important habitats for migratory birds. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2023 shows a flock of swans at a wetland in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Coastal wetlands in the city of Tangshan are important habitats for migratory birds. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
