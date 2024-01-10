Home>>
'Ice flowers' bloom on China's Tongtian River amid winter chill
(People's Daily Online) 09:25, January 10, 2024
|Photo shows a winter view of the Tongtian River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Mingju)
The clear blue waters of the Tongtian River in northwest China's Qinghai Province are covered with ice chunks resembling blossoming "ice flowers" that drift on the surface of the river.
Stretching over 800 kilometers in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, the Tongtian River is the major source of the Yangtze River. It winds through lofty mountains and deep gorges, with ancient rock paintings and traditional villages lining its banks, offering a breathtaking scenery and captivating ethnic culture.
