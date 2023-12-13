Asia's largest wetland shrouded in ice fog
Dream-like scenery of Ergun wetland, the largest wetland in Asia, is shrouded by ice fog in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2023. Ice fog occurs after temperatures plunges to as low as -45.5 degree Celsius in Ergun. (Photo: China News Service/Han Dandan)
Photos
