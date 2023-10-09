Seepweed turns wetland rosy red in autumn
A vast expanse of a red plant, known as seepweed, turns the wetland rosy red as autumn arrived at Juyanhai Lake in Ejin Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
