Crystal ice drifts in Heihe River

Ecns.cn) 13:21, November 28, 2023

Crystal ice floats in the upper stream of Heihe River in Qilian County, Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Lei)

Known as the "mother river of the Hexi Corridor", Heihe River is the second largest inland river in China with a total length of 928 kilometers, extending the provinces of Qinghai, Gansu and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

