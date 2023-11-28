Crystal ice drifts in Heihe River
Crystal ice floats in the upper stream of Heihe River in Qilian County, Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Lei)
Known as the "mother river of the Hexi Corridor", Heihe River is the second largest inland river in China with a total length of 928 kilometers, extending the provinces of Qinghai, Gansu and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Photos
