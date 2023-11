We Are China

Fish-like patterns emerge in desert's sunlight

(People's Daily App) 14:06, November 22, 2023

Sunlight illuminates the Teklimakan desert in Xinjiang as gentle breezes playfully sculpt the sand, forming a mesmerizing pattern reminiscent of swimming fish.

(Video source: Shijie App-Wang Hanbing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)