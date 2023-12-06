Winter's delicate artwork: Ice forms flower patterns on windows in N China
Ice flowers are seen "blooming" on windows in the Greater Khingan Range in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
As winter temperatures continue to drop, ice flowers were recently seen "blooming" on windows in the Greater Khingan Range in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, presenting delicately sculpted works of art created by nature.
Ice flowers are clusters of ice crystals that form when water vapor inside a house condenses and freezes on a cold glass pane. These crystal-like ice flowers, displaying intricate patterns resembling flowers, trees, or ferns, offer a visual feast during the chilly winter months.
Ice flowers are seen "blooming" on windows in the Greater Khingan Range in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Ice flowers are seen "blooming" on windows in the Greater Khingan Range in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Ice flowers are seen "blooming" on windows in the Greater Khingan Range in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Ice flowers are seen "blooming" on windows in the Greater Khingan Range in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Ice flowers are seen "blooming" on windows in the Greater Khingan Range in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Photos
Related Stories
- Crystal ice drifts in Heihe River
- Breathtaking views of melting blue lake ice in Manas county, NW China's Xinjiang
- 165-meter-long ice cave discovered in Tibet
- Tourists have fun at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival
- Tourists experience game of throwing water into freezing air in "China's coldest town"
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.