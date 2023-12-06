Winter's delicate artwork: Ice forms flower patterns on windows in N China

People's Daily Online) 15:45, December 06, 2023

Ice flowers are seen "blooming" on windows in the Greater Khingan Range in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

As winter temperatures continue to drop, ice flowers were recently seen "blooming" on windows in the Greater Khingan Range in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, presenting delicately sculpted works of art created by nature.

Ice flowers are clusters of ice crystals that form when water vapor inside a house condenses and freezes on a cold glass pane. These crystal-like ice flowers, displaying intricate patterns resembling flowers, trees, or ferns, offer a visual feast during the chilly winter months.

