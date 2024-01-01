Tourists enjoy New Year holiday at Harbin Ice-Snow World
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2023. Many tourists spent their last day of 2023 at Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
This aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2023. Many tourists spent their last day of 2023 at Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists take part in a new year event at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2023. Many tourists spent their last day of 2023 at Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists take part in a new year event at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2023. Many tourists spent their last day of 2023 at Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
