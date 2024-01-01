Tourists enjoy New Year holiday at Harbin Ice-Snow World

Xinhua) 09:42, January 01, 2024

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2023. Many tourists spent their last day of 2023 at Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2023. Many tourists spent their last day of 2023 at Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists take part in a new year event at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2023. Many tourists spent their last day of 2023 at Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists take part in a new year event at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2023. Many tourists spent their last day of 2023 at Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned ice-and-snow theme park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

