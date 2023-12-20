Aerial view of snowy Wudang Mountains

December 20, 2023

Enjoy this amazing view of the Wudang Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Shiyan, Hubei Province, after heavy snowfall. Wudang Mountains is also the renowned heartland of Tai Chi and Taoism.

