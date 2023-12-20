36th Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Expo under construction in NE China's Harbin

Xinhua) 09:34, December 20, 2023

Sculptors work on a giant snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Sculptors have been busy with snow sculpture works for the upcoming 36th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sculptors work on a giant snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Sculptors have been busy with snow sculpture works for the upcoming 36th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sculptors work on a giant snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Sculptors have been busy with snow sculpture works for the upcoming 36th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sculptors work on a giant snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Sculptors have been busy with snow sculpture works for the upcoming 36th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sculptors work on a giant snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Sculptors have been busy with snow sculpture works for the upcoming 36th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows a giant snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Sculptors have been busy with snow sculpture works for the upcoming 36th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sculptors work on a giant snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Sculptors have been busy with snow sculpture works for the upcoming 36th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows a giant snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Sculptors have been busy with snow sculpture works for the upcoming 36th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)