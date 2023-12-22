Bashan Grand Canyon in SW China's Sichuan blanketed in snow
(People's Daily Online) 13:18, December 22, 2023
|Photo shows the snow-capped Bashan Grand Canyon scenic spot in Xuanhan county, Dazhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province under the sunlight. (Photo/Wang Li)
The Bashan Grand Canyon scenic spot in Xuanhan county, Dazhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province recently witnessed a snowfall, which transformed the landscape into a silvery white wonderland. Under the sunlight, the rolling sea of clouds and the snow-capped buildings in the mountains create a breathtaking view to behold.
The beautiful scene has attracted many tourists. Some unleashed their passion on the ski slopes, while others played with the snow, with their joyful laughter echoing through the valley. And there were those who strolled among the trees while taking photos, capturing moments in the charming snowy backdrop.
