Rendezvous with snow refreshes landscapes in China

Xinhua) 08:39, December 29, 2023

Tourists enjoy themselves on a boat at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Children build a snowman in Qinyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 11, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

A giant panda has fun in the snow at Hongshan Forest Zoo in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the scenery after snow at a park in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a section of the Yellow River in Taizi Township of Zouping, capital of east China's Shandong Province. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows scenery of the Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Duan Erping/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows a view of the Yaogao Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Long Linzhi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows a view of the Baotu Spring in Jinan, capital city of east China's Shandong Province. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Xu Zhou/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 16, 2023 shows the scenery of the Zhuyuwan Park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Birds fly among blossoms after snow at a park in Qingyang Town of Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 16, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall after snow in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos in snow at a scenic spot in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 14, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Zhou Yang/Xinhua)

Red-crowned cranes fly at a national wetland park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 15, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

Tourists take pictures in snow-covered Zhengding ancient town in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 13, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the scenery in Taihang Mountains in north China's Hebei Province. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Tian Xiaoli/Xinhua)

People visit the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows the scenery after snow at the Jinfo (Golden Buddha) Mountain scenic spot in southwest China's Chongqing. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

Whooper swans are pictured at a reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 16, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)

