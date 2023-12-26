Splendid aerial view of winter in Harbin

(People's Daily App) 16:14, December 26, 2023

Enjoy this aerial view of winter in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province. The city has abundant ice and snow, making it a popular destination for winter tourism in China and attracting countless tourists from home and abroad.

(Video source: IMPRESSION·XUSHUAI)

