Qinghai Lake enters 'frozen period'
Ice floats on the surface of the Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland salt lake, in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Ice floats on the surface of the Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland salt lake, in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Ice floats on the surface of the Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland salt lake, in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Ice floats on the surface of the Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland salt lake, in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Ice floats on the surface of the Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland salt lake, in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Ice floats on the surface of the Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland salt lake, in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Asia's largest wetland shrouded in ice fog
- Crystal ice drifts in Heihe River
- Biodiversity in China's Taihu Lake continues to see improvement
- Winter's delicate artwork: Ice forms flower patterns on windows in N China
- Scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China
- China renews yellow alerts for blizzards, cold wave, ice
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.