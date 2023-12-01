We Are China

Scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China

Xinhua) 15:45, December 01, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)