Winter scenery of Qinghai Lake

Xinhua) 08:56, November 24, 2023

Tourists visit Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Geng Huihuang)

Located in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Qinghai Lake is key to maintaining the ecological balance in western China. It is also a natural barrier for controlling the eastward spread of desertification and ensuring the safety of agricultural areas in eastern China.

In recent years, with various ecological projects carried out in the Qinghai Lake, the environment here has been greatly improved.

A water bird is pictured at Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Geng Huihuang)

Water birds are pictured at Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows a view of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)

A water bird is pictured at Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)

