Tourists enjoy waterlogged forest in Qingshan Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 16:36, October 23, 2023

A tourist paddles through a waterlogged forest in the Qingshan Lake scenic spot in Lin'an District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Qingshan Lake, an artificial lake in Lin'an District of Hangzhou City, is noted for its waterlogged forest. Duckweed thrive in every autumn to cover all water surface between the trees and form a seamless green blank - a must-see for tourists.

Tourists stroll along a stilted path above the water in the Qingshan Lake scenic spot in Lin'an District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists paddle through a waterlogged forest in the Qingshan Lake scenic spot in Lin'an District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A tourist takes selfies while paddling through a waterlogged forest in the Qingshan Lake scenic spot in Lin'an District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A cyclist rides along a stilted path in the Qingshan Lake scenic spot in Lin'an District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

