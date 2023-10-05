Hong Kong's Yang Qianyu claims women's road cycling gold at Asiad

Silver medalist Na Ahreum of South Korea (L), gold medalist Yang Qianyu of China's Hong Kong (C) and bronze medalist Jutatip Maneephan of Thailand attend awarding ceremony of Women's Road Race of Cycling Road at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

HANGZHOU, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- Yang Qianyu from Hong Kong, China clinched the gold medal in the women's road race at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday.

The race covered a total distance of 139.7 kilometers, with 29 cyclists from 16 countries and regions competing. Yang finished first with three hours, 36 minutes, and seven seconds. Na Ahreum of South Korea secured the silver medal, while Jutatip Maneephan from Thailand earned the bronze.

After crossing the finish line, the 30-year-old embraced her teammates and shed tears during the victory ceremony.

"It feels like I'm dreaming right now. I'll remember this day for the rest of my life, and I have no regrets," said Yang.

Both Yang and Na Ahreum announced that this time would be their last participation in the Asian Games.

The men's road race event will unfold on Thursday morning.

Yang Qianyu of China's Hong Kong reacts on awarding ceremony of Women's Road Race of Cycling Road at the 19th Asian Games in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

