Highlights of Marathon Finals of Athletics at 19th Asian Games
Athletes compete during the Men's Marathon Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Zhang Deshun of China gestures before the Women's Marathon Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Zhang Deshun (1st L) and Li Zhixuan (2nd L) of China compete during the Women's Marathon Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Yang Shaohui (3rd L) of China competes during the Men's Marathon Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
He Jie of China drinks water during the Men's Marathon Final of Athletics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Photos
