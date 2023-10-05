Chinese athletes show patriotism, passion at Hangzhou Asiad: official

China delegation parades into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

HANGZHOU, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's athletes have demonstrated their patriotism, friendship, solidarity, and passion for sports at the Hangzhou Asian Games, said an official of the Chinese delegation.

"As the Hangzhou Asiad coincides with China's National Day, the outstanding performances of Chinese athletes in the Games has further aroused patriotism among the public and inspired people to pursue their own dreams," Gao Chao, an official of the delegation, said here on Wednesday.

After seizing her first Asiad gold in women's singles, 20-year-old tennis rising star Zheng Qinwen said, "The national flag on our shirts means a lot. I feel really proud of competing for China in international events. I will continue to improve myself and make my utmost efforts at the Paris Olympics next year."

Chinese sprinters swept four gold medals in the 100m individual and relay events. "The gold medal is the best gift for our country," said Xie Zhenye, who triumphed in the men's 100m race in 9.97 seconds and followed with a victory in relay with Chen Guanfeng, Yan Haibin and Chen Jiapeng.

Chen Guanfeng, Xie Zhenye, Yan Haibin and Chen Jiapeng (from L to R) of Team China celebrate their victory after the men's 4x100m relay final on Oct. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

In the badminton men's team final, China staged an epic comeback from 0-2 down to clinch the gold with a 3-2 victory over India, with players' determination and perseverance impressing the audience.

"The crowds provided strong supports for our athletes. It is the most touching moment when China's national flag is hoisted, accompanied by the national anthem," Gao added. "Beyond the competitions, the Asiad is also a platform for cultural exchanges to strengthen friendship."

The heartfelt hug between Chinese star swimmer Zhang Yufei and Japan's Rikako Ikee after the women's 50m butterfly final became one of the most memorable moments in Hangzhou. Zhang expressed her best wishes for the well-being of Ikee and felt delighted to see her again in the pool.

Zhang Yufei (L) of China and Rikako Ikee of Japan pose for photos after the award ceremony of the women's 50m butterfly on Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Olympic champion Gong Lijiao pocketed her third Asiad shot put title with 19.58 meters for the hosts. "I will keep pursuing the better performance on the field; I hope to break the 21-meter mark at the Paris Olympics," said the 34-year-old.

As of Tuesday, China has established an unassailable lead in the medal table with 161 gold, 90 silver, and 46 bronze medals.

"The Asian Games is considered as an important test prior to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Chinese athletes, whether veterans or youngsters, will continue their momentum in preparing for the Olympics," Gao noted.

