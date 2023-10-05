Olympic Medal Reallocation Ceremony held in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 09:05, October 05, 2023

Gold medalist Qieyang Shijie (C) for the Women's 20km Race Walk at the 2012 London Olympic Games reacts during the Olympic Medal Reallocation Ceremony in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Gold medalist Qieyang Shijie (C), silver medalist Liu Hong (3rd L), bronze medalist Lyu Xiuzhi (3rd R) of China for the Women's 20km Race Walk at the 2012 London Olympic Games, and Bronze medalists Su Bingtian (2nd L), Xie Zhenye (2nd R), Wu Zhiqiang (1st L) and Tang Xingqiang (1st R) of China for the Men's 4 x 100m Relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games attend the Olympic Medal Reallocation Ceremony in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Qieyang Shijie (C), silver medalist Liu Hong (R) and bronze medalist Lyu Xiuzhi of China for the Women's 20km Race Walk at the 2012 London Olympic Games pose for photos after the Olympic Medal Reallocation Ceremony in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Bronze medalists Wu Zhiqiang, Su Bingtian, Xie Zhenye and Tang Xingqiang (from L to R) of China for the Men's 4 x 100m Relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games pose for photos after the Olympic Medal Reallocation Ceremony in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

