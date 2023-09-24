Winners of Hangzhou Asian Games opening gold eye podium finish in Paris 2024

Xinhua) 15:54, September 24, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- After bagging the first gold of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Chinese rowers Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping are eyeing the 2024 Olympic Games.

"The ultimate goal is to step onto the highest podium in Paris," Qiu told Xinhua after the victory.

Qiu, 23, finished first with her teammate Zou in the women's light-weight double sculls in seven minutes and 6.78 seconds at the Fuyang Water Sports Center here on Sunday morning. This is the sixth time in a row China grabbed the opening gold at the Asian Games.

Despite being an established rower with titles from China's National Games and the Asian Championships, Qiu could not keep her cool and almost burst into tears after Sunday's victory.

"I saw my parents before the game and this is the first time they come to see me compete in my 10 plus years rowing career. Their support touched me deeply," Qiu said.

Qiu's 21-year-old partner Zou is a Zhejiang native, who, growing up "drinking the water from Fuchun River here", was excited to be crowned in her hometown.

"This is my first time to participate in the Asian Games. Rowing is also the event that generates the first gold in this Asian Games. I feel stressed but motivated," she said.

Zou was satisfied with their performance, adding that they had prepared themselves for the potentially complicated situation in the changing wind.

"We just kept rowing with or without wind, and wherever the wind blew. Today we did our best with every stroke," she said.

Zou hoped that she could stand on the podium in Paris next year, and the dream was shared by Qiu.

"The competition today brought me more confidence," Qiu said. "But when I stepped down the podium, I was at a new starting point. I will work harder and be well-prepared for the Olympics in Paris."

Qiu had her motto: "Do your best, work hard, and then success will follow."

