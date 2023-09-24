Interview: Hangzhou Asian Games to unite Asia through power of sports -- S. Korean vice minister

Xinhua) 13:03, September 24, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Hangzhou Asian Games will unite Asian countries through the power of sports and revitalize the entire sports world, said a senior South Korean official.

Jang Mi-ran, South Korean second vice minister of culture, sports and tourism, told Xinhua in a recent interview that international competitions, such as the Olympics and the Asian Games, have brought people together beyond nationality, race, disability and religion.

"With the power of integration of sports, Asian countries can be connected to each other and lead the global sports at this (Hangzhou) Asian Games, I hope," said Jang, a winner of the 2008 Olympic gold in the women's +75 kilogram category of weightlifting.

Jang said she was able to grow more powerful as a weightlifter through competition with Chinese players, and the Hangzhou Asian Games, a mega sports event after China optimized its COVID-19 response measures, will boost the entire sports world, which had shrunk due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hope this Asian Games will be a celebration for Asians," she said.

Such events will boost sports exchanges among Asian countries, including joint training of athletes and the exchanges of excellent coaches, leading to greater improvement of athletes in performance, the vice minister said.

Jang expressed her hope that the South Korean team would perform without mistakes, injuries and regret, and that all the participants in the Asian Games, where every player is a protagonist, can honestly compete as much as they sweat, accept the results and create beautiful dramas.

"I'll cheer for the players," she said.

The 19th Asian Games kicked off on Saturday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)