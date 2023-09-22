Asian Games-themed light show shines in Hangzhou

People's Daily Online) 16:23, September 22, 2023

In preparation for the Hangzhou Asian Games, Qianjiang New Town light show has been undergoing upgrades since July 2022.

The 19th Asian Games mascots, Congcong, Chenchen, and Lianlian, along with other Asian Games cultural elements on the buildings, now illuminate the town each night.

On the evening of Sept.18, the Hangzhou Asian Games held its final comprehensive rehearsal. This year's opening ceremony will replace traditional fireworks with digital fireworks, conveying an environmentally friendly message to audiences worldwide.

